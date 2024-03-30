Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj fires Paritosh from his job

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) taking the big risk of requesting his client to take back his case so that Paritosh (Aashish Mehrotra) can get out of bail and it can lessen his punishment in some way. However, Anupamaa did not like the fact that Anuj helped Paritosh. She questioned him, for which Anuj gave the stern yet emotional answer that he could not see her being hurt and sad.

The coming episode will see Anuj taking another drastic step. He will confront Paritosh and will fire him from his job. Paritosh will be angry and will tell him that it was by force that he made such a mistake. Anuj will point out the many chances that he has got in his life from his parents. Anuj will also tell Paritosh that he cannot afford to give Paritosh another chance at his firm.

Paritosh will be very angry at Anupamaa as Anuj will tell him that he is lucky to be Anupamaa’s son. Adhya and Paritosh will get an opportunity to talk about Anupamaa and how bad a mother she is.

What will happen next?

