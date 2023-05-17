Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj gets an unpleasant welcome

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Anuj getting an unpleasant welcome in the Shah house. He will remain silent while Maaya will be around Anuj and Anu.

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Samar and Dimple’s pre-wedding festivities going on. The Satyanarayan Puja is going to happen, and Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) has promised Dimpy that he will attend the function along with his family. There is tension brewing as this means that, Anuj and Anupamaa will again come face to face. While Anupamaa puts up a brave face for it, there is curiosity in viewers.

The coming episode will see Anuj and Anupamaa finally seeing each other. We wrote about Anu’s changed behaviour towards Anupamaa. The coming episode will see Anuj and Anupamaa sharing an eye lock, but not talking to each other. While Anupamaa will notice a change in Anu and try to speak to her, Maaya (Chahat Pandey) will come in between and take them away.

Vanraj will talk to Anuj and tell him to not run behind something that is not precious. He will express his worry and concern for Anupamaa. However, Anuj will yet again remain silent.

Anuj will enter the Shah house and will receive a cold vibe from everyone. Samar, Kinjal and the younger generation will not talk to him. Kanta will avoid seeing him, while Baa and Babuji will welcome him with an unpleasant tone.

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.

