Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj overhears Anupamaa’s conversation; gets to know Shruti’s secret

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) getting to know the big secret of Shruti’s (Sukirti Kandpal) involvement in the restaurant fiasco which led to Anupamaa’s image being tarnished in the open. We saw Anupamaa confronting Shruti with the truth and asking her why she had to stoop so low and do something that affected many lives.

The upcoming episode will deal with the aftermath of the revelation. Anupamaa will decide to stay silent and not tell Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) about the truth at all. Anupamaa will confide about this truth in Yashdeep but will keep it away from Anuj. She will not want to break the relationship that Anuj and Adhya share with Shruti.

However, Anuj will overhear one such conversation between Anupamaa and Yashdeep wherein they will talk about Anupamaa deciding to keep quiet about Shruti’s act so that Adhya and Anuj remain happy. Anuj will hear this and will be shocked to know that Shruti could do something like this.

Anupamaa Ep 1327 24th June Written Episode Update

Anupamaa questioned Shruti on her act of degrading her and her restaurant. Shruti justified her action and even blamed Anupamaa of taking Anuj away from her.

How will Anuj react?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.