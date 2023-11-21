Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj ‘s surprise to Anupamaa

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) being stressed with the health condition of both Baa and Babuji. As we know, Baa has suffered a high BP with the doctor telling that her pumping of the heart is not satisfactory. To add to the problems, bout Baa and Babuji had a fall when Babuji tried to take Baa to the washroom. Anupamaa was shocked to see both the elders on the ground. Anupamaa has been worried about their health, and she is required to give time to her family too. Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) realizes Anupamaa’s desperate phase where she wants to care for everyone.

The coming episode will see Anuj giving Anupamaa a pleasant surprise. Anuj will be in his quest to ease Anupamaa’s tension. Anuj will decide to bring Baa and Babuji to the Kapadia house. Without telling Anupamaa prior, Anuj will go to the Shah house and give them his promise and get Baa and Babuji to the Kapadia house.

This will give Anupamaa a pleasant surprise. Anuj will tell Anupamaa that this move of his will reduce the stress of Anupama.

However, Malti Devi will not like this development.

Anupamaa Ep 1110 20th November Written Episode Update

Anupamaa got shocked when she saw both Baa and Babuji being unconscious on the ground. She revived them and understood what had happened. Anupamaa did all that she could to bring back the smile on their faces.

What will happen next?

