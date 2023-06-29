Anupamaa spoiler: Anuj slaps Maya for insulting Anupamaa

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. The show impresses the audience with its exciting twists and turns. As per the plot, Anupama is gearing up for her USA trip. Hence, she excitedly arrives at the Shahs’ house and is surprised by their grand arrangements.

Anupama is delighted to see Vanraj presenting her with a surprise and singing for her. Later, Anupama gets emotional as the Shahs enact a play of the journey of her life. On the other hand, Maaya has a nervous breakdown seeing Anuj’s arrangements for Anupama. The latter gets emotional as the Shahs enact a play of the journey of her life.

In the coming episode, Anupamaa bids farewell to the Shah house and finds herself at Anuj’s house. As she enters, Anuj warmly welcomes her. However, Maya confronts her with a shocking question, expressing her disdain and asking why she won’t just disappear from their lives. A sudden burst of anger in Anuj, who, unable to tolerate Maya’s disrespectful behavior towards Anupamaa, loses his temper and slaps Maya.

OMG! How will Maya react?

