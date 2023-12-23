Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj’s hit and miss moment with Anupamaa

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama wherein Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) has gone to the USA, to start afresh after her separation from Anuj (Gaurav Khanna). The show has taken a five-year leap post which Anuj and Anupamaa are in the USA.

Yes, we saw Anupamaa being robbed of her money, passport and belongings in the foreign land. She is left to tend to herself in the streets of New York. She is looking for a good samaritan who can help her.

The coming episode will show Anuj in the USA, in the same vicinity as Anupamaa. Anupamaa will be robbed. She will find a cosy corner on the pavement, cover herself with her sweater and be sleeping when Anuj will dash away in his bike. Anuj would be living in the USA, tending to his business for five years.

He will be seen in the same street where Anupamaa will be in. However, he will have a hit-and-miss moment with her.

Anupamaa Ep 1142 22nd December Written Episode Update

Anupamaa got the shock of her life when she found out that Gujarat On A Plate restaurant had been sealed by the Government. This only meant that she was jobless and did not have a shelter in the new destination.

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.