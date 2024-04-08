Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa accepts her next challenge; cooks with one hand

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) injuring her right hand, which has left her with less chance to participate in the Superstar Chef competition. As we know, she impressed the judges in the audition round and was happy with her selection. But this unfortunate setback to her hand has left her at the mercy of the judge’s decision.

The coming episode will see Anupamaa facing the fear of getting eliminated. But the judges will choose otherwise, and will decide to take into account, Anupamaa’s determination to cook even with one hand. Anupamaa will be given the chance to cook.

Anupamaa will find it difficult to traverse her hurdle and cook for the round with one hand. However, she will be motivated to give her best and will tell herself that she has done it before when her kids were small, when she had to tend to them with one hand and cook with the other.

Anupamaa Ep 1248 7th April Written Episode Update

Dimpy told Vanraj that she would go to the court to fight for Ansh, if he tried to keep her son away from her.

What will happen now?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.