Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa and Shruti become friends

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) finding her grounding in USA, at the restaurant where she is working. She impressed the restaurant owner with her masala chai which resulted in it being put on the menu of the restaurant. On the other hand, Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) has been surprised to find a connect with the restaurant and with Joshi Ben’s food. He is perplexed but does not know that the lady is actually Anupamaa. Adhya (Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni) has in fact, seen Anupamaa but has decided to stay away from her and keep her father away too. As we know, Adhya is yet to come to terms with the accident that changed her life in the past.

The coming episode will see Shruti (Sukriti Kandpal) developing a close bond with Anupamaa aka Joshi Ben. We saw their suitcases getting exchanged after the flight trip. However, Shruti returned them to Anupamaa. Shruti has fallen in love with Anupamaa’s culinary skills and has also found out that Anupamaa is actually internet world’s Joshi Ben.

We will see Shruti extending a hand of friendship with Anupama. Anupamaa and Shruti will bond well and Shruti will also tell Anupamaa about her fiance and daughter.

Anupamaa Ep 1151 1st January Written Episode Update

Shruti showed Anuj the videos of Joshi Ben and her culinary skills. Anuj was petrified as he felt the striking similarity of this unknown lady with Anupamaa.

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.