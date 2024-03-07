Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa and Vanraj get into a fight

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) and Baa reaching Kinjal’s house in the USA. Vanraj as usual, has a problem with Anupamaa having an independent life. He left no stone unturned in arguing with Yashdeep. He was also shocked to hear that Anuj was in the same place.

The coming episode will see a teary reunion between father and son, with Vanraj and Paritosh’s emotional moment when they meet after many years. However, the happiness will be short-lived when Anupamaa will realize that a huge sum of money from her bag is missing. She would have got this money from Yashdeep to buy commodities for the fair. She will immediately suspect Paritosh and will question him. Vanraj will be angry at Anupamaa for calling his son a thief.

Anupamaa will justify her statement and will say that Paritosh has been doing all the worst acts possible in the USA. However, Paritosh will deny taking the money. Vanraj will get wild at Anupamaa, and the two of them will have a rift.

Anupamaa Ep 1216 6th March Written Episode Update

Adhik told Dimpy and Tapish about how irresponsible Pakhi has been as a mother.

Has Paritosh stolen the money?

