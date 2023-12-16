Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa averts big danger

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) choosing to hang out with Kinjal and Pari. We wrote about Anupamaa’s day out with Anu, Kinjal and Pari. They went to the park to have a picnic. They chatted, ate and enjoyed the moment together. Finally, when they were done, they were on their way back home when Anu’s weird behaviour resulted in a car accident. As written by us, Anu who was seated in the back seat of the car, was jealous of Anupamaa cajoling Pari in the front seat. Immediately, she wanted to sit with her mother and tried to make some space between Kinjal who was driving, and Anupamaa. In this struggle, Anu pushed Kinjal and Kinjal lost her balance over the steering wheel, which resulted in an accident.

The coming episode will see Kinjal falling unconscious. Anupamaa would be shocked to see how the car is balancing as it stands very close to the cliff. Anupamaa will have Pari in her hand who will cry non-stop. Anu will also be crying at the back. Anupamaa will find it too dangerous to get out of the car as it will be hanging in balance. She will ask Anu to stay back and not move near her.

Anupamaa will muster confidence and will try to get help from outside. But Anu will be so concerned and bothered that she will not even help Anupamaa take her bag and get her mobile. Anupamaa will try to open the door in the driver’s corner. With great difficulty, she will be able to do so. She will push an unconscious Kinjal out of the car and will ask Anu to give Pari to her. Anu will tell Anupamaa again and again to not leave her. Anupamaa will take Pari in her hand and get out of the car to place Pari carefully near her mother. At that moment, Anu’s life will be in danger as the door will get jammed. Anupamaa will take a rock, tie it with her attire and crash the window pane and get Anu out of the car just in time.

Anupamaa will breathe a sigh of relief on saving her family.

Anupamaa Ep 1135 15th December Written Episode Update

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.