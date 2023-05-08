Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa declares her free-bird status

Anupamaa the Star Plus show will see Anupamaa declaring her free-bird status when she again faces heartbreak with Anuj refusing to get back to her. What will Anupamaa's next phase in life be like?

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen shocking twists underlined by the upcoming pleasant happening of Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Anupamaa’s (Rupali Ganguly) reunion. Anuj was eager to get back to Anupamaa. He even had a makeover and was seen getting ready to return to Anupamaa. On the other side, we saw Anupamaa getting ready to welcome her man back. But we also saw Maaya’s impulsive behaviour where she locked up Anuj in a room and also threatened him. She hid his clothes and belongings and did all that she could to stop him from coming.

Now the coming episode will see Anupamaa going through yet another heartbreak. While she will be anticipating Anuj’s entry into the house at any moment, Anuj will call to say that he has decided to stay back with Maaya and Anu. Anuj will tell Anupamaa that he finds happiness with them. Anupamaa will be shell-shocked. She will not be able to withstand the heartbreak but will make herself strong the moment Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) will try to capitalize on the situation.

Anupamaa’s reaction will be worth a watch. She will declare that she is a free bird from now, and that she does not need any man, either be it Anuj or Vanraj in her life again. She will announce that she will handle her life the way she wants and will make her life worthy enough too.

The show will in the coming episodes see the entry of versatile senior actress Apara Mehta. She will come in as the mentor and Dance Guru for Anupamaa who will set the pace for Anupama’s bright future.

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.

