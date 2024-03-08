Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa gets arrested for Paritosh’s misdeed

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) being worried for her son Paritosh (Aashish Mehrotra), as he has been in the wrong company and owes a huge sum of money to a few goons. We saw how Anupamaa assumed that Paritosh had stolen her money. Vanraj got to know that Paritosh was in bad company, and that goons with guns threatened him to repay the amount. Paritosh, however, made a promise to Anupamaa, that he will walk the right path now and will make them proud.

The coming drama will see Anupamaa getting arrested for Paritosh’s crime. Paritosh will be given the huge responsibility of having the master key to the locker holding the richest diamond by Anuj (Gaurav Khanna). Paritosh, will be forced to commit the crime as he owes big money to the goons. He will steal the diamond and will not understand how to take it out of the fair. In his tense moment, he will hide it in his mother’s handbag. Soon, the police will arrive after finding out about the robbery of the diamond.

The police will get the diamond in Anupamaa’s bag and will arrest her.

Anupamaa Ep 1217 7th March Written Episode Update

Anupamaa accused Paritosh of stealing her money. Vanraj objected to it and grew wild at Anupamaa for calling his son a thief.

How will Paritosh react to this development?

