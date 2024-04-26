Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa gets disqualified from Superstar Chef; cannot bear the disappointment

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) bringing Shruti (Sukirti Kandpal) home after she was hospitalized after taking a bullet. Shruti is weak, but Anuj is happy and content that Adhya (Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni) and Shruti are bonding well, and Adhya is taking care of Shruti. Amidst this, Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) had to take part in the next round of the Superstar Chef which is the semifinal round. She will be all geared up when, unfortunately, her dreams will be shattered.

The upcoming episode will see a blender malfunction owing to which Anupamaa will recollect the shootout incident at the school which injured Shruti. She will be scared and will faint on the ground.

Later, when she will get conscious, she will receive the bad news that owing to her inability to perform because of her health, the judges have disqualified her from the contest. Anupamaa will be shocked to know about this. As we know, it was her dream to win on the big culinary stage, and when Anupamaa will see her dreams shattering before her eyes, she will be devastated.

Anupamaa Ep 1267 25th April Written Episode Update

Anuj and Adhya got Shruti discharged from the hospital and brought her home. Vanraj was wild with Dimple running away. He called up Anupamaa and blamed her for motivating Dimple to take this big action.

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.