Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa gets her job back

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) being left stranded after losing her job at the Spice and Chutney Restaurant. She does not know what to do and where to go. At the same time, we saw the emotional reunion of Anupamaa with Anuj (Gaurav Khanna). Anuj wanted Anupamaa back in his life. However, this turned out to be Anuj’s hallucination and nothing more.

The coming episode will see Anupamaa standing outside the same restaurant, looking for a means to get her job back. Yashpal’s mother who had liked Anupamaa’s tea earlier, will see Anupamaa on the road. She will get to know that her son had sent Anupamaa out of the job. The mother will bring Anupamaa inside the restaurant again, and will scold Yashpal (Rituraj K Singh), and will order him to get Anupamaa back on the job.

Yashpal will be forced by his mother to do the needful. He will again give Anupamaa the job, for which she will be thankful for.

Anupamaa Ep 1158 8th January Written Episode Update

Anuj hallucinated about meeting Anupamaa and requesting her to get back into their lives.

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.