Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa gets into a huge problem; restaurant’s safety standards questioned

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) looking forward to celebrating Adhya’s birthday in style. She also has a big day at her restaurant with the food critic coming to check on the standards of the restaurant’s cuisine. Anupamaa has prepared well for both the big events happening on the same day. While she has decorated Anuj’s home and even made a cake for her daughter, she has also seen into every small detail at the restaurant and has cooked the best of delicacies for the critic.

The upcoming episode will see problems at both ends for Anupamaa. While Adhya will destroy Anupamaa’s celebration and will not want her mother around for her birthday, Anupamaa will have a bad day at the office when she will face problems at the restaurant in the presence of the critic.

Anupamaa will set her lavish meal ready for the food critic to taste, but to her shock, there will be cockroaches in the meal. This will put the restaurant in a bad image. The guests assembled at the restaurant will be shocked to see the cockroaches on the plate. Anupamaa will plead to be innocent and will tell the critic that she will look into the matter as some foul play has happened. However, the critic will end up tarnishing the restaurant’s image and will send a report questioning the restaurant’s food and hygiene standards.

Anupamaa Ep 1295 23rd May Written Episode Update

Adhya behaved unruly and ruined the decorations when she got to know that they were made by Anupamaa. Shruti asked Anuj to send Anupamaa out of the house.

What will happen now?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.