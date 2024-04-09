Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa gets jubilant; advances to the next round

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) showing the determination to go ahead with her participation in the Superstar Chef contest even after suffering the setback of an injured hand which is in the sling. The judges, as we know, gave a second chance to Anupamaa, and allowed her to try her best in the contest. Anupamaa struggled with one hand to cook, but managed a good job, keeping in mind the time duration and the rules of the contest.

The coming episode will see Anupamaa making Undyu for the competition. The judges will be very strict in their decision making and this will create a tense moment for Anupamaa. She will, however, place confidence in the dish she has made. She will present her dish well and will talk about her recipe too in the time offered to her.

The judges will be very much impressed with the dish. Anupamaa will be selected for the next round. She will get jubilant on knowing the result. She will share her happiness with Yashdeep and her team of Spice and Chutney. On the other hand, Anuj will start to develop cold feet as his wedding date comes nearer.

Anupamaa Ep 1249 8th April Written Episode Update

Anupamaa bagged a second chance as the judges decided to allow her to participate in the competition despite cooking with only one hand. Anupamaa was determined to fight it out.

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.