Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa gets robbed in foreign land

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) starting life afresh, after five years of self-inflicted exile. She has flown to the USA and looks forward to having a good journey as a cook in the restaurant Gujarat On The Plate. However, there is a shock that awaits Anupamaa in the USA.

The coming episode will see Anupamaa being devastated after knowing that the restaurant she opted for and got a job offer has shut down due to a Government order. She will be shocked to see the restaurant sealed.

To make matters worse, she will not know what to do, without a place of shelter. She will be all stranded on the roads of the foreign land and will not know where her next help with come from.

Anupamaa will face an extremely scary moment when she will be robbed on the road. Her belongings, including her handbag, will be taken away. She will be left pathetically crying on the road, wondering what will happen to her next.

Anupamaa Ep 1141 21st December Written Episode Update

Anupamaa determined herself to fly this time to America. She told her friend about her decision. She boarded the flight with all the courage, leaving behind all her relationships.

Who will help Anupamaa?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.