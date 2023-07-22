Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa gets thrown out by Malti Devi

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen problems mounting for Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) after she chose her family over Malti Devi’s USA tour and her dance activities. The first problem that we saw coming towards the Kapadias and the Shahs was the closure of Anupamaa’s Dance Academy. Anupamaa stopped Anuj from taking any hasty violent decision, and told him that she will try and apologize to Malti Devi.

Anupamaa’s attempts to please Malti Devi again will be seen going down the drain. In the coming episode, Malti Devi will ask Anupamaa to dance to a medley of songs that are not even close to the classical dance form. However, Anupamaa will dance to the numbers. Anupamaa will be seen telling Malti Devi that she will do anything to get her apology. Malti Devi will challenge Anupamaa to show her that she keeps her art of dance above everything else in life. Saying this, Malti Devi will dissuade Anupama and tell her that she can never do it, and will throw Anupamaa out of her Gurukul.

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.

