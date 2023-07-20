ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa plans a cute surprise for Anu

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Anupamaa planning a cute little surprise for Anu. Anuj and Anupamaa will dance along with Anu at their Princess Land.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
20 Jul,2023 11:26:49
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa plans a cute surprise for Anu

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) getting back to her home and to her daughter. This has enraged Malti Devi (Apara Mehta) who has gone on to take legal action against Anupamaa who has broken her contract by leaving her. As we wrote, Dimple, the daughter-in-law of Anupamaa has gone on record to say that Anupamaa did break the contract.

On the other hand, unaware of the upcoming problems and hardships, Anupamaa will plan to give Anu a grand surprise. As we know, Anu lost her mother Maaya and missed Anupamaa. She had a trauma attack and this forced Anupamaa to get back to her. Now, the coming episode will see Anupamaa trying to get back the smile and happiness on Anu’s face. She will decorate the whole house, and will plan a surprise for Anu. She will create a Princess land for Anu and will give her this surprise.

Anuj and Anupamaa will be seen dancing along with Anu. Anu will be happy and will yet again tell Anupamaa that she should not leave her.

Will Malti Devi separate Anupamaa from Anu?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

Read Latest News