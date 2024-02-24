Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa shows Adhya her limits

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupama (Rupali Ganguly) saving Adhya (Aurra Bhanagar Badoni) from a dangerous goon. Anupamaa and Adhya had an emotional moment after which Anupamaa brought her daughter to the restaurant where she works.

The coming episode will, however, see sparks of anger and resentment flying high within Adhya. She will yell at her mother, the moment Anupamaa calls her as Choti. Adhya will accuse her mother of all the wrong that has been happening to her. Anupamaa will ask Adhya to shut her mouth and will tell her to behave like a child and not like a grown-up. Anupamaa will tell her that she never saw any discrimination between her kids and that is the fact even if Adhya believed it or not. She will also clarify that she never knew that her dad and Adhya were in the same place, otherwise, she would not have set foot in the same place.

Adhya will grow silent when Anupamaa will give her a piece of her mind and tell her to be respectful to people. Anupamaa will tell her that she never will come in between her happy life and that she need not care about her existence.

Anupamaa Ep 1204 23rd February Written Episode Update

Anupamaa saved Adhya from the goon after she had left her house. Anuj was looking for his daughter frantically.

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.