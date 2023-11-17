Anupamaa Spoiler: Baa falls sick

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen tumultuous times with the Shah family facing one setback after another. The death of Samar has given the family a big shock. Vanraj going into depression was another blow. However, Vanraj is now missing from action as he has gone to a rehabilitation centre to get better mentally.

We saw Dimpy (Nishi Saxena) becoming friendly with Tapish (Kunwar Amar). Tapish has always been concerned for Dimple and they have struck a good chord. Baa happened to see this camaraderie between them and accused Dimple of going astray and getting along with a new male soon after the death of her husband.

The coming episode will be again edge-of-the-seat drama with Dimpy and Baa getting into a big fight. Baa will accuse Dimpy of being over-friendly to guys. She will ask Dimpy to get back to the Shah house so that she can restrict her advances. This will not go down well with Dimpy. She will tell Baa that she has done nothing wrong. She will also revolt and tell Baa that she will cut ties with the house if she is restricted from work and will do what she wants in life.

The argument between Baa and Dimpy will get bigger and soon, Baa will faint. A doctor will be called, who will tell the family that Baa’s BP has shot up. Soon, it will be found that Baa’s heart is in a bad functioning state with it not pumping blood well.

This will add to the worries of Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly). She will stay back at the Shah house, which means that she will be away from her own family, husband and daughter.

On the day of Diwali, Vanraj made the big decision to go to a rehabilitation centre so that he could get better in his mind and get over the death of his son.

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.