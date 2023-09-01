Television | Spoilers

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut will see Baa getting shocked on knowing Kavya’s truth. She will not be able to stand Kavya in the same house and will order her to get out. Read this news here.

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) being brought home after she faced complications in her pregnancy after having a fall. She has come home, but is feeling extremely guilty of hiding the truth from the Shah family. We saw how she opened up before Baa and told her that the kid she is pregnant with, is not Vanraj’s but is Anirudh’s. This will come as a shock to the entire family.

Baa will react wildly and will want Kavya to go out of the house. She will try to drag her out of the house, but will be stopped by Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly). Anupamaa will tell Baa that Kavya is equally wrong as Vanraj was earlier. But the difference is that Kavya is pregnant and the family cannot risk the child’s safety by being harsh on Kavya.

Anupamaa will question Baa as to why she did not drag her son Vanraj out of the house when he committed the same crime of having an affair outside his marriage.

The entire Shah family will be very angry at Kavya. Vanraj will remain silent, but will tell Kavya that she has thrown the unbearable truth on his aged parents which is not good.

What will happen now?

