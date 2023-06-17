Anupamaa Spoiler: Dimple and Pakhi have a tiff

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen Anupamaa’s happy moments being destroyed by the anger and burning rage of Maaya (Chahat Pandey). We wrote about the amazing dance performance of Anupamaa getting ruined by the ghastly act of Maaya. Maaya grew jealous seeing Anuj appreciating Anupamaa, and broke the mirror and other props at the venue. This act triggered the media to cover this gossipy news in the life of Anupamaa. Malti Devi (Apara Mehta) has warned Anupamaa to not allow any other feelings inside her, and prepare to leave for the USA in the next six days.

The coming episode will see Anuj being angry at Maaya’s hysterical behaviour. He will drag her back home, but Maaya will faint. The Kapadia family will get to know of Maaya’s act and will wonder how Anuj will handle Maaya now.

On the other hand, a big drama will happen between Dimple (Nishi Saxena) and Pakhi (Muskan Bamne). Pakhi and Samar will have their hot and sour moments as siblings, as Samar will be angry that Pakhi did not attend his wedding. Pakhi will seek forgiveness from her brother. Amidst all this, Pakhi will not give Dimple her due. The two of them will start an argument which will end with Dimple asking Pakhi to take away her belongings from their room. Pakhi will refuse to do it. Dimple will say that they have space constraints in the small room and that for every married girl, her new home is her home and that she should take every belonging of hers from her parent’s place. The Shahs will not be able to tackle the problem. The fight between Dimple and Pakhi will escalate so much, that Kinjal will ask Dimple to stay in her room. Toshu will immediately object to it.

Samar will not know how to end the fight and will fear taking sides.

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.