Television | Spoilers

Anupamaa Spoiler: Kavya expresses her happiness as an expectant mother

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Kavya brimming with positive energy and happiness as an expectant mother. She will thank Vanraj for the most valuable gift.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
03 Jun,2023 11:10:12
Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen twists galore in the form of Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) conveying the truth of what happened between him and Maaya (Chahat Pandey). In the talk they had, Anuj and Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) decided to concentrate on their own paths and goals. The wedding of Samar and Dimpy has given a few lighter moments amid the big tension happening.

We wrote about Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) opening up finally before Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) about her being pregnant. As we know, Kavya had told this truth about her pregnancy only to Anupamaa. Anupamaa had advised her that it is Vanraj’s right to know about the truth, and had asked Kavya to tell him at the right time.

The coming episode will focus on Vanraj’s reaction after knowing the truth. As we know, Vanraj and Kavya’s marriage has hit a roadblock and they are separated. It will be interesting to see how Vanraj reacts to this development in his personal life.

As for Kavya, she will be seen showing an emotional stature as an expectant mother. She will tell Vanraj that she is happy that she has a reason to live. She will tell him that she will now forget her past and live for her kid. Vanraj will be shocked and excited too. Kavya will eventually thank Vanraj for giving her the most beautiful gift.

Will Vanraj take up this responsibility and support Kavya?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

