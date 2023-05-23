ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Anupamaa spoiler: Kavya gets pregnant

Kavya feels uneasy at the ceremony and rushes to the bathroom. Anupamaa witnesses Kavya and goes to speak to her. Anupamaa learns that Kavya is pregnant in Star Plus show Anupamaa

Author: Manisha Suthar
23 May,2023 14:49:56
Star Plus show Anupamaa, produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has been ruling hearts with interesting storylines. The show impresses the audience with its exciting twists and turns. According to the storyline, on the day of puja, Anupamaa and Anuj finally come face to face. However, they don’t speak to each other. Anupamaa tries to talk to Anu, but she behaves rudely with her which shocks the former.

Later, Anuj sits with Maaya at the puja, which upsets Anupmaa. The latter shares her ordeal with Kavya. Later, Anuj tries to speak to Anupamaa but fails as Maaya arrives and fakes an anxiety attack. They leave the Shah house. However, Anuj and Anupamaa again bump into each other at the market. Anuj reveals the truth to Anupamaa, and she hugs him. However, it turns out to be Anupamaa’s imagination.

In the coming episode, Vanraj, Anupamaa, Maaya, and Anuj perform during Dimpy and Samar’s sangeet ceremony. However, Kavya feels uneasy at the ceremony and rushes to the bathroom. Anupamaa witnesses Kavya and goes to speak to her. Anupamaa learns that Kavya is pregnant, and she confronts her when the latter comes out of the bathroom. Kavya reveals the truth, and the two hug each other.

Awww! Will Kavya share this happy news with Vanraj?

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

