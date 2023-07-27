ADVERTISEMENT
Anupamaa Spoiler: Malti Devi and Kavya's hidden secrets

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Malti Devi and Kavya being shown hiding some major secrets. They will be worried and pained by something related to motherhood.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
27 Jul,2023 15:38:12
Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) standing her ground and trying to resurrect her family. Malti Devi (Apara Mehta) has challenged to ruin Anupamaa, this time taking her motherhood as a trump card. And we saw how Malti Devi trapped Samar into accepting her job. While the whole of the Shah family is angry with Samar, Anupamaa worries about his well-being. She has seen a dream where Samar actually dies. She does not want that to become reality and dreads the wrong happening.

The coming episode will see Kavya preparing for her baby shower. Anupamaa and the entire family will do the preparations and will be very excited about it. However, Kavya will be shown to be worried. She will be emotional and will have the words to say that she cannot cheat Vanraj anymore.

On the other hand, Malti Devi will hallucinate about a kid being near her. She will keep seeing the kid everywhere around her. She will wonder why she is remembered of the past that she has left behind.

This will be an intriguing track wherein both the ladies Kavya and Malti Devi will have a secret related to motherhood. On the other hand, there will be Anupamaa who sees a real threat to her son Samar.

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

