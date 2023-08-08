ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Anupamaa Spoiler: Malti Devi intends to brainwash Anu

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Malti Devi deciding to brainwash Anu against Anupamaa. What will happen now?

Author: Srividya Rajesh
08 Aug,2023 12:42:36
Anupamaa Spoiler: Malti Devi intends to brainwash Anu 841284

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) trying to hide from his family the deceit that Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) has given him. On the other hand, problems mount for Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) when Dimple (Nishi Saxena) opens up before Malti Devi (Apara Mehta) and reveals to her the big truth of Maaya losing her life in her attempt to save Anupamaa. Malti Devi decides to cash in on this opportunity and big truth.

Meanwhile, Vanraj snubs Malti Devi and gets angry at her for crossing her limits and becoming too pally with Samar and Dimpy. Vanraj will see a big threat approaching towards Anupamaa and warns her.

The coming episode will see Malti Devi doing the unthinkable. She will stoop low and will decide to talk to Anu and tell her that her mother Maaya was taken away from her by Anupamaa.

Malti Devi will approach Anu and will even start to tell her what exactly happened to Maaya when she died. Anupamaa will spot Malti Devi and will stop her from advancing towards Anu. Anupamaa will get into a verbal talk with Malti Devi.

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhinav falls off the cliff 841283
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhinav falls off the cliff
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (31 July – 5 August): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more 841184
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (31 July – 5 August): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Gazal makes a plan to deceive Haider 841116
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Gazal makes a plan to deceive Haider
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Kadambari goes against Radha in court 841111
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Kadambari goes against Radha in court
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Savi gets into trouble in college 841099
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Savi gets into trouble in college
Imlie Spoiler: Imlie adorns the bomb 841093
Imlie Spoiler: Imlie adorns the bomb
Latest Stories
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi finally returns to Lakshmi 841307
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi finally returns to Lakshmi
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay and Mihika probe Ranbir and Prachi's relationship 841280
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay and Mihika probe Ranbir and Prachi’s relationship
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Preeta urges Rajveer to leave his job at Luthra company 841275
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Preeta urges Rajveer to leave his job at Luthra company
Samara is my entry and kick-start into Malayalam Cinema: Veer Aryan 841271
Samara is my entry and kick-start into Malayalam Cinema: Veer Aryan
Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor Cameos In Aryan Khan’s Directorial Debut 841264
Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor Cameos In Aryan Khan’s Directorial Debut
Rohit Purohit is the 'calm' to my 'storm': Sheena Bajaj 841267
Rohit Purohit is the ‘calm’ to my ‘storm’: Sheena Bajaj
Read Latest News