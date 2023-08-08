Anupamaa Spoiler: Malti Devi intends to brainwash Anu

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) trying to hide from his family the deceit that Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) has given him. On the other hand, problems mount for Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) when Dimple (Nishi Saxena) opens up before Malti Devi (Apara Mehta) and reveals to her the big truth of Maaya losing her life in her attempt to save Anupamaa. Malti Devi decides to cash in on this opportunity and big truth.

Meanwhile, Vanraj snubs Malti Devi and gets angry at her for crossing her limits and becoming too pally with Samar and Dimpy. Vanraj will see a big threat approaching towards Anupamaa and warns her.

The coming episode will see Malti Devi doing the unthinkable. She will stoop low and will decide to talk to Anu and tell her that her mother Maaya was taken away from her by Anupamaa.

Malti Devi will approach Anu and will even start to tell her what exactly happened to Maaya when she died. Anupamaa will spot Malti Devi and will stop her from advancing towards Anu. Anupamaa will get into a verbal talk with Malti Devi.

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.