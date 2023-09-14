Television | Spoilers

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Pakhi getting back home, and celebrating Rakshabandhan with her family. Read it here.

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Pakhi (Muskan Bamne) being brought home by Malti Devi (Apara Mehta). As we know, Romil had called Pakhi out of home and had held her captive in a house, so that he could teach both Adhik and Pakhi a lesson. However, his prank went bad when the Kapadias called the police. Romil’s friend got scared and left the door of the house open for Pakhi to run. However, she was given sleeping pills which made it difficult for her to keep herself safe. At this juncture, Malti Devi came in as saviour and brought Pakhi to the Kapadia house.

The coming drama will see Anupamaa and the entire family getting emotional on seeing Pakhi. Anupamaa will breathe a sigh of relief on seeing that her daughter is fine. Vanraj too will learn of it and will come running with family to see his daughter.

Anuj and Anupamaa will care for Malti Devi who would behave to be out of her senses.

The coming episode will also see Pakhi celebrating Rakshabandhan with all the men of her life. She will not only tie Rakhi on her brothers Paritosh and Samar, but will also tie Rakhi to Romil, Vanraj and even Babuji.

Anupamaa Ep 1043 13th September Written Episode Update

Romil got exposed in front of the Kapadias and begged for mercy. However, Adhik wanted to call the police. Meanwhile, Malti Devi brought Pakhi home.

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.