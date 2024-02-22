Anupamaa Spoiler: Pakhi expresses her desire

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Dimpy (Nishi Saxena) and Tapish (Kunwar Amar) being pressurized to stay apart. As we know, Tapish has told Baa, Babuji and Kavya that he wants to marry Dimpy. Dimpy too expressed her liking for Titu. However, Pakhi (Chandni Bhagwanani) aims to snatch Titu for herself and has always shown a desire for it.

The coming episode will see Pakhi opening up on her feelings before her family. She will tell her father and others in the house that she wants to marry Tapish. This will shock Vanraj as he hates the sight of Titu. As we know, Dimpy is well aware of Pakhi’s growing interest in Titu. Hence she has decided to step back and keep away from Titu.

Now, Pakhi will tell her family that she will get married to Titu. Titu on the other hand, is in love with Dimpy and does not like Pakhi.

Anupamaa Ep 1202 21st February Written Episode Update

Adhya saw Shruti leaving the house and tried her best to stop her. She got angry at her dad and had an emotional breakdown.

What will happen now?

