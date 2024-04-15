Anupamaa Spoiler: Pakhi gets threatened; seeks Anupamaa’s help

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) not faring well in the next round of the Superstar Chef Competition. She could not finish making her dish to perfection, as the ghee bottle spilt on the ground. The judges found her dish not acceptable, and she was put in the danger zone along with one more contestant. Anupamaa was asked to prepare well for this acid test in the danger zone to be there in the competition.

Amidst all this, Pakhi (Chandni Bhagwanani) will be in dire problem when she will go to meet Arush at a restaurant without anyone’s knowledge. Arush will shockingly take Pakhi into a room. He will talk about Pakhi getting more money for their business, and Pakhi would agree to do so. However, Arush will threaten Pakhi that he can make a call to her father and brother and claim to have been close with Pakhi. Pakhi will get worried and she will make frantic calls without Arush’s knowledge to her father and brother. But since they would not pick up, Pakhi will call Anupamaa. When she will take the call, Pakhi will reveal the hotel name clearly in her conversation and convey to Anupamaa that she is in problem.

Anupamaa Ep 1255 14th April Written Episode Update

In the next round of the Superstar Chef competition, Anupamaa failed to cook the sweet dish that she wanted to prepare.

What will happen now?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.