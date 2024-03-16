Anupamaa Spoiler: Paritosh elopes from home

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) getting to know about Paritosh’s (Aashish Mehrotra) crime. She got to know that he stole the jewel and when he got scared, he put it into Anupamaa’s bag. Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) got the proof of his involvement from a video which clearly showed him putting the jewel into Anupamaa’s bag. Anupamaa confronted Toshu and the family, and ordered that Toshu come with her and surrender himself to the police.

The coming episode will see Paritosh agreeing to come to the police station. But before he could be taken by Anupamaa, he will decide to elope from home. When Anupamaa will come home looking for Toshu, he will not be at home. Anupamaa will get very angry and will question Vanraj asking him whether he helped Paritosh to flee from home. Anupamaa will threaten Vanraj and will ask him to get Paritosh back, failing which the police will take action.

Anupamaa Ep 1225 15th March Written Episode Update

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.