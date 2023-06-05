Anupamaa Spoiler: Samar and Dimple exchange garlands

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen shocking twists coming the way of the audience. The show’s plot has seen Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) talk it out wherein Anuj explains his problem and why he goes away from Anupamaa. The two of them decided to handle their lives, and concentrate on the wedding of Samar and Dimple.

We wrote about Kavya’s pregnancy coming to the fore, and Vanraj getting to know about it. Kavya told Vanraj that she is pregnant, and is happy to have entered this phase of life.

We also saw Dimple and Samar looking forward to their wedding. However, we also saw how Dimple was brainwashed by Barkha to fight for her space, in the Shah house. Dimple too, holds an aggressive attitude when it comes to taking her space in the Shah house as the daughter-in-law.

The coming episode will see Anupamaa struggling to enter the Kapadia house. However, we will see Anuj ease the tension in Anupamaa. Together, Vanraj and Anupamaa, along with Anuj, will prepare for Samar and Dimple’s varmala.

Samar and Dimple will feel relieved and happy with their varmala happening.

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.

