Anupamaa Spoiler: Samar and Dimple exchange garlands

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Samar and Dimple being happy as their varmala will happen amid all celebrations. What will happen next?

Author: Srividya Rajesh
05 Jun,2023 12:15:14
Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen shocking twists coming the way of the audience. The show’s plot has seen Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) talk it out wherein Anuj explains his problem and why he goes away from Anupamaa. The two of them decided to handle their lives, and concentrate on the wedding of Samar and Dimple.

We wrote about Kavya’s pregnancy coming to the fore, and Vanraj getting to know about it. Kavya told Vanraj that she is pregnant, and is happy to have entered this phase of life.

We also saw Dimple and Samar looking forward to their wedding. However, we also saw how Dimple was brainwashed by Barkha to fight for her space, in the Shah house. Dimple too, holds an aggressive attitude when it comes to taking her space in the Shah house as the daughter-in-law.

The coming episode will see Anupamaa struggling to enter the Kapadia house. However, we will see Anuj ease the tension in Anupamaa. Together, Vanraj and Anupamaa, along with Anuj, will prepare for Samar and Dimple’s varmala.

Samar and Dimple will feel relieved and happy with their varmala happening.

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.

Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

