Anupamaa Spoiler: Shruti intends to hide her secret; Anupamaa gets to know

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) having a together time during the gathering for Tapish and Dimple’s wedding. Anupamaa revealed her intentions of love for Anuj to Devika which Anuj too overheard. However, Anuj wished to see a miracle happening for them to come together.

The upcoming episode will see the entry of Shruti (Sukirti Kandpal) into the Shah house for the wedding. Her entry will shock Anupamaa as well as Anuj, but they will remain silent. Shruti will want to take over and have a strong hold on Anuj. Vanraj will be happy to see more drama happening with Shruti coming there.

The upcoming episode will also see Shruti’s involvement in the food critic leaking information to the media and her seniors. Shruti would have asked the food critic to not keep silent and report the news to her seniors and the media. Shruti will tell the food critic to keep this secret away from Anuj’s ears. Anupamaa will overhear this conversation and will be shocked.

Anupamaa Ep 1324 21st June Written Episode Update

Anupamaa overcame the troubles of the past and gained the confidence to cook again. She prepared the sumptuous food for the pre-wedding occasion in the family.

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.