Anupamaa Spoiler: Tapish brings Dimple home; Vanraj reacts

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) having a major setback after being ousted from the Superstar Chef Competition. She is unable to handle herself, and on the other side, Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) faces bigger grief with Adhya’s (Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni) panic attacks making her health worse. Anuj does not know what to do, and finds himself helpless with Shruti being on the bed.

On the other hand, the Shah family faces a tough time with Dimple choosing to run away from the house, along with her son Ansh after Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) decided to get her married to someone else.

The upcoming episode will see Tapish returning from his work assignment and urging Dimple to go home. Tapish will take the big step of bringing Ansh and Dimple back to the Shah house. He will want to talk it out to Vanraj. However, Vanraj will react and will get on the aggressive.

Anupamaa Ep 1268 26th April Written Episode Update

In the semifinal round of Superstar Chef, there was a blender malfunction happening to a participant. Anupamaa saw the mishap and fainted, remembering the terrorist attack. She was disqualified from the contest.

Will Tapish and Dimple be able to convince Vanraj?

