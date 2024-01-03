Anupamaa Spoiler: Titu expresses his desire to marry Dimple

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) settling in the USA after her initial loss in the new destination. She has gotten herself a job and a place where she is secure. Adhya has met Anupamaa but does not want Anuj and Anupamaa to meet.

At this juncture, we also saw the return of Tapish into Dimpy’s life. However, Dimpy (Nishi Saxena) ignored him and asked him to stay away from her life. As for Dimpy, she lives a dormant life where she has no freedom for herself. She is totally controlled by Vanraj, to such an extent that she does not have the privilege of thinking and doing things for her own son.

The coming episode will see Tapish (Kunwar Amar) coming to the Shah house. He will want to meet Dimpy again, but she will choose not to meet him. However, Tapish will meet Ansh and will immediately get very cordial with him. Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) will oppose Titu’s coming home and will ask him to go. Tapish will muster courage and tell Vanraj that he is in love with Dimpy and wants to marry her. He will tell Vanraj not to be so selfish that he does not look at the future of Dimpy and Ansh.

Anupamaa Ep 1152 2nd January Written Episode Update

Pakhi returned home to the Shah house and immediately got into a fight with Kavya. Kavya tried talking sense into Pakhi, but to no avail.

Will Vanraj realize his mistake?

