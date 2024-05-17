Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj gets suspicious of Tapish; Tapish has a past

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen exciting drama with Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) being jubilant after knowing that Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) rejected Yashdeep’s love confession. Anupamaa was also with her daughter Adhya when she needed her the most. Adhya suffered from period cramps and Anupamaa handled it, consoled her daughter and even educated her.

We also saw Dimple (Nishi Saxena) being worried about her dreaded past and wanted to tell it to Tapish (Kunwar Amar). Adhik, however, told Dimple not to reveal about it to Tapish as they did not know how he would react.

The upcoming episode will see Tapish being worried after he would get a phone call. It will be about someone coming out of jail. Tapish will be scared about Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) knowing about the secret that he has been hiding. He will be scared to face Vanraj. Vanraj, who would be suspicious about Tapish, will follow him. Tapish will doublecross Vanraj after seeing him. Tapish will behave as though he has been hiding something about his past life.

Anupamaa Ep 1288 16th May Written Episode Update

Dimple and Tapish were attacked by goons, of which one of them had earlier raped Dimple. Dimple froze with shock, while Adhik and Tapish fought the goons.

What is the truth?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.