Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj supports Pakhi

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Malti Devi creating problems for Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) by turning her family members against her. We saw her doing it with Pakhi initially, and recently, with Choti Anu. As we know, Anupamaa and Anuj wanted Anu to patch up with her friend and apologize to her. However, Anu refused to do so, as she was instructed by Malti Devi. Malti Devi taught Anu never to agree with her parents when it came to apologizing to anyone.

We have also seen Pakhi (Muskan Bamne) creating problems for Anuj and Anupamaa, as she desires to get money for her new business setup. Anuj has decided to look at it professionally and has asked Pakhi to present her plan.

The coming episode will see Pakhi presenting her business plan which will not go down well with Anuj, Anupamaa and others in the house. Anupamaa and Anuj will voice it out and say that her plan is not good enough. This will offend Pakhi. Anupamaa and Pakhi will get into an argument where Pakhi will leave no stone unturned in humiliating Anupamaa as well as Anuj.

Later, Pakhi will go and cry, seeking support from her father Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey). She will manipulate her father with her words and will create an impression that she is right. Vanraj will ask her to leave the Kapadia house and come back to the Shah house. He will also promise to invest in her proposal.

Anupamaa Ep 1126 6th December Written Episode Update

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.