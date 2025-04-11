Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: Anupamaa becomes Khyati’s big support; Prem-Raahi go back to Kothari house with a motive

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with the Kothari family ambience turning into a war zone with the secrets of the past ruining the happiness of the present. As we know, Prem (Shivam Khajuria) realized that he was wrong all these years in blaming Khyati (Zalak Desai) for his mother’s death. He supported Khyati even when Parag Kothari (Rahil Azam) came down harshly on her for keeping their son’s truth hidden from him.

Prem walked out of the Kothari house when Parag issued a summons for Khyati to get out.

The upcoming episode will see Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) shielding and taking care of Khyati during this tough time. Khyati will go on to live with Anupamaa, which will be a sigh of relief for Prem and Raahi. But Khyati’s morale will be down and Anupamaa will be there to handle her and support her. Meanwhile, Anupamaa will advise Prem and Raahi to go back to their house. Prem and Raahi will be back at the Kothari house with a motive to slowly convince the family to take Khyati in again.

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been one of the top shows across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Gaurav Khanna plays the male lead. Recently, the show took a generation leap after which actors Shivam Khajuria and Alisha Parveen staged their entries. However, soon, Alisha was replaced by Adrija Roy.