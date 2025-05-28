Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: Anupamaa hides Aryan’s problem; indulges in Maahi’s bidaai

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Aryan (Ranndeep R Rai) hiding from his family and from Maahi, his habit of drug intake and his efforts to refrain from the habit. However, Aryan has been facing withdrawal symptoms owing to the sudden stoppage of drugs from his end. As we know, he has been struggling with the symptoms and has already lied to Prem and Raahi, when they found out that he was sick. During the wedding, it will be a big moment when Aryan’s drug habit will come in front of Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly). Anupamaa will educate him to stop it, and will also be troubled as the wedding of Aryan and Maahi has happened.

The upcoming episode will see Anupamaa getting ready for the bidaai of Maahi, but being tense about Aryan’s drug use habit. She will confront her own emotions, but will hide the truth from everyone, and will try to talk to Aryan over its troubles. She will go through the emotional Bidaai of Maahi without letting her emotions and worry about Aryan come to the fore.

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been one of the top shows across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Gaurav Khanna plays the male lead. Recently, the show took a generation leap after which actors Shivam Khajuria and Alisha Parveen staged their entries. However, soon, Alisha was replaced by Adrija Roy.