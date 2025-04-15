Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: Aryan confronts Khyati; Prem defends his mother

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with the Kothari family being in shambles post the entry of Aryan (Ranndeep R Rai). Relationships are going through a lot, owing to his presence and interference in the house. As we know, Aryan aspires to be the owner of the Kothari empire and does not want Prem (Shivam Khajuria) to have a share. He was happy when Prem left the house along with Khyati. When Prem came back, Aryan wanted to stamp his place in the house. He got into the good books of his father Parag and Motibaa. We saw a big drama happen in the Kothari house when Parag was injured owing to an accident. Khyati was desperate to meet her husband, but Aryan stopped her from meeting him. The turbulence that was created in the house saw Prem and Aryan’s fight, which resulted in Motibaa accusing Anupamaa.

The upcoming episode will see Khyati taking part in the puja organized, which will have Ansh and Prarthna narrate the beautiful and emotional tale of Devaki and Vasudev, which will give rise to Khyati’s emotional breakdown.

The highlight of the episode will be Khyati and Aryan’s confrontatio,n wherein the latter will boil with anger, revolting totally against his mother. Prem will stand in defence of Khyati, and will try to ease the situation, but Aryan will be hellbent on making it big.

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been one of the top shows across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Gaurav Khanna plays the male lead. Recently, the show took a generation leap after which actors Shivam Khajuria and Alisha Parveen staged their entries. However, soon, Alisha was replaced by Adrija Roy.