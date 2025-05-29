Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: Maahi-Aryan indulge in post-wedding rituals; tension escalates with Aryan’s collapse

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Aryan (Ranndeep R Rai) having regular withdrawal symptoms owing to his studden stoppage of using drugs. This led to him taking drugs even though he wanted to get rid of the bad habit. He was helped by Prem and Raahi when he was ill, with the side effects. However, Aryan hid it from his family members. We wrote about Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) finding out about Aryan’s usage of drugs and the health issues that he has been facing. With the wedding happening, Anupamaa hid the fact from all the family and prayed that things fell in place for the married couple.

The upcoming episode will see the post-wedding rituals happening in the Kothari house, with both Maahi and Aryan indulging in the playful encounter of finding the ring. The happy ambience in the Kothari house, will soon get tense when Aryan will faint all of a sudden, leaving them being tense.

What will happen now?

Anupamaa has been one of the top shows across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Gaurav Khanna plays the male lead. Recently, the show took a generation leap after which actors Shivam Khajuria and Alisha Parveen staged their entries. However, soon, Alisha was replaced by Adrija Roy.