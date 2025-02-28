Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: Prem’s emotional moment with his parents; Will Raahi influence Prem to be a part of his family?

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Prem (Shivam Khajuria) and Raahi’s (Adrija Roy) pre-wedding festivities beginning in full swing. We wrote about the fiasco that happened at the bachelor’s party when everyone including Prem, Raahi and Anupamaa were dancing, and Parag and Moti Baa happened to accidentally witness it. Parag ridiculed Prem and Anupamaa for choosing to dance. Anupamaa was seen giving Parag a mouthful about how divine and happy it is to dance on a good occasion.

We also wrote about Prem and Raahi’s fight when they decided to silently wed in a temple. The confusion prevailing between the lifestyle changes between the two families has been looming large.

The upcoming episode will see Prem overcome with emotions finally for his parents, Parag and Khyati. As we know, he has been showing his anger and resentment over the practices and attitude of Parag Kothari. During the wedding, when it will come to the parents putting the sehra for the groom, Prem will ask his parents to do the ritual, which will move Parag and Khyati. This will be an emotional bond for the parents with their son. Khyati will believe that Prem’s wedding with Raahi will only boost the chances of Prem staying with them in their house.

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been one of the top shows across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Gaurav Khanna plays the male lead. Recently, the show took a generation leap after which actors Shivam Khajuria and Alisha Parveen staged their entries. However, soon, Alisha was replaced by Adrija Roy.