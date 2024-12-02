Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: Raahi gets attacked; Prem comes to her rescue

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with turbulence existing between Raahi (Alisha Parveen) and Maahi related to Prem (Shivam Khajuria). There is tension in the house in the absence of Anupamaa (Rupai Ganguly) who has gone for an uninformed important outing. In her absence, the family members get engulfed in more of the fights and tension, with Raahi accidentally ending up slapping Baa. Ba has walked out of the house, by pledging that she will return only after Anupamaa comes.

The upcoming episode will see major drama with Raahi sitting by herself, when she will be attacked. A mystery person who will be shown, will come near Raahi and will try to pounce upon her locket. Prem will come to the rescue, and will save her from any harm. Raahi, in the tense ambience, will faint after she will get into a physical fight with the mysterious guy. Prem will be seen lifting Raahi in his arms.

Is Prem falling in love with Raahi? Will this have any complications?

