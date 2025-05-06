Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: Raghav and Anupamaa’s bond grows; Raghav becomes her tutor

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shah’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Maahi (Spreha Chatterjee) and Aryan’s (Ranndeep R Rai) love story taking momentum and creating tensions in both the Kothari and the Shah families. While Motibaa went against their love and questioned the intention of Anupamaa behind sending both her daughters to the Kothari family, Raahi (Adrija Roy) revealed the same to the Shah family. Anupamaa and others were shocked to know about Maahi’s love story. When Raahi asked Maahi to promise on Anupamaa that her love for Aryan was genuine, she refused to do so.

The upcoming episode will also create tension when Motibaa will question the bond between Raghav (Manish Goel) and Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly). All this will start with Anupamaa gifting a mouth organ to Raghav, which he will accept. Anupamaa will drown herself in the melodious music played by Raghav. Anupamaa will want to learn to play the mouth organ. Raghav will decide to teach her. This will bring an unwanted tension in their rapport, with people talking behind their backs on their bonding.

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been one of the top shows across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Gaurav Khanna plays the male lead. Recently, the show took a generation leap after which actors Shivam Khajuria and Alisha Parveen staged their entries. However, soon, Alisha was replaced by Adrija Roy.