Anupamaa Update: Vanraj's act puts Anuj's life in danger

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama that has resulted in Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) losing his mental stability post the death of Samar (Sagar Parekh). Vanraj misses his son so much that he has been desperate to get justice for his son. In his effort, he went on to threaten Sonu and his father Suresh Rathore. Vanraj’s aggressive behaviour was captured in a video by Suresh’s men who made it viral. Now, Suresh has used the same video for his own defence and to save his son Sonu.

The news will spread like wildfire that Vanraj’s statement against Sonu will not be taken as valid, owing to the video which proves that Vanraj has lost his mental sanity. Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) and Anuj will get to know that Vanraj’s statement has been nullified by the court, which leaves them with just Anuj’s statement against Sonu.

The coming episode will see Vanraj getting to know of this. He will react wildly and will start to break things at home. He will be restless and will question whether a father does not have the right to threaten a person who killed his son.

On the other hand, this situation will put Anuj’s(Gaurav Khanna) life in danger. Anupamaa and even Malti Devi will be worried for Anuj’s safety.

Anupamaa Ep 1077 18th October Written Episode Update

The Shah family which was already depressed with the untimely death of Samar Shah, received the shocking news that Pakhi cannot conceive.

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.