Television | Spoilers

Anupamaa Update: Vanraj's act puts Anuj's life in danger

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Vanraj's aggression weakening their case to get Samar justice. This will put Anuj's life in grave danger.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
19 Oct,2023 13:55:01
Anupamaa Update: Vanraj's act puts Anuj's life in danger 862635

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama that has resulted in Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) losing his mental stability post the death of Samar (Sagar Parekh). Vanraj misses his son so much that he has been desperate to get justice for his son. In his effort, he went on to threaten Sonu and his father Suresh Rathore. Vanraj’s aggressive behaviour was captured in a video by Suresh’s men who made it viral. Now, Suresh has used the same video for his own defence and to save his son Sonu.

The news will spread like wildfire that Vanraj’s statement against Sonu will not be taken as valid, owing to the video which proves that Vanraj has lost his mental sanity. Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) and Anuj will get to know that Vanraj’s statement has been nullified by the court, which leaves them with just Anuj’s statement against Sonu.

The coming episode will see Vanraj getting to know of this. He will react wildly and will start to break things at home. He will be restless and will question whether a father does not have the right to threaten a person who killed his son.

On the other hand, this situation will put Anuj’s(Gaurav Khanna) life in danger. Anupamaa and even Malti Devi will be worried for Anuj’s safety.

Anupamaa Ep 1077 18th October Written Episode Update

The Shah family which was already depressed with the untimely death of Samar Shah, received the shocking news that Pakhi cannot conceive.

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

Comment Box

Related Post

Dark Chocolate is my erotica food: Jinal Jain 862619
Dark Chocolate is my erotica food: Jinal Jain
Star Plus Announces New Show From The House Of Leena Gangopadhyay - Jhanak 862614
Star Plus Announces New Show From The House Of Leena Gangopadhyay – Jhanak
Exclusive: Mithil Jain to enter Keh Doon Tumhein as the parallel lead 862588
Exclusive: Mithil Jain to enter Keh Doon Tumhein as the parallel lead
Teri Meri Doriyaann Update: Rumi forces Sahiba to marry him 862383
Teri Meri Doriyaann Update: Rumi forces Sahiba to marry him
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Update: Ishaan gets questioned for being in Savi's room 862386
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Update: Ishaan gets questioned for being in Savi’s room
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update: Manjiri attempts suicide 862382
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update: Manjiri attempts suicide

Latest Stories

Sunny Deol birthday piece for today 862637
Sunny Deol birthday piece for today
Tiger 3: Salman Khan Unveils 'Pehli Jhalak' Of First Song 'Leke Prabhu Ka Naam' With Katrina Kaif 862620
Tiger 3: Salman Khan Unveils ‘Pehli Jhalak’ Of First Song ‘Leke Prabhu Ka Naam’ With Katrina Kaif
A Navratri outfit wouldn't be complete without an Aabla work attire and oxidized jewellery: Ekta Saraiya 862616
A Navratri outfit wouldn’t be complete without an Aabla work attire and oxidized jewellery: Ekta Saraiya
Exclusive: Katha Ankahee fame Preeti Amin in talks to play a major role in the post-leap phase of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 862608
Exclusive: Katha Ankahee fame Preeti Amin in talks to play a major role in the post-leap phase of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Anupama Parameswaran channels inner barbie in hot pink blazer and black co ord set [Photos] 862598
Anupama Parameswaran channels inner barbie in hot pink blazer and black co ord set [Photos]
Exclusive: Ekta Sharma to feature in Star Plus' Jhanak 862600
Exclusive: Ekta Sharma to feature in Star Plus’ Jhanak
Read Latest News