Anupamaa: Vanraj makes a big move

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Malti Devi (Apara Mehta) being hellbent on working her way into Anuj’s heart by dispelling Anupamaa from him. On the other hand, the Shahs are facing ridicule from the neighbourhood as they are happy celebrating Diwali soon after the death of Samar. We saw Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) giving the neighbours back by saying that he opted to bring happiness back into the lives of his other family members.

Now, the coming track will see Vanraj making a big decision. On the day of Diwali, when there is brightness filling up every empty and dark space, Vanraj will give a shocking news to his family. He will tell them that he is leaving home to get into a rehabilitation centre. This will shock his parents, and his mother will protest about his going away from them. However, Vanraj will reason it out with his family and tell them that he wants to get mentally fit and that he will need this treatment to feel better. He will say that he will get back stronger for his family.

With a heavy heart, Baa and Babuji will bid him adieu.

Anupamaa Ep 1105 15th November Written Episode Update

Anu got shocked to see that her mother Anupamaa did not save her from falling, and she opted to save Dimpy. Malti Devi put the notion in Anu’s mind that Anupamaa favoured Dimpy more. Anupamaa was seen seeking forgiveness from her daughter.

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.