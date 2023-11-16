Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Kunal gets angry at Vandana

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama where the two protagonists Kunal (Mohit Malik) and Vandana (Sayli Salunkhe) face the same kind of pain and betrayal in love. They are nursing a similar wound and can understand what the other is going through. At this juncture, Kunal is forced to do the paternity test of Tara.

As we know, Tara is Kunal and Soniya’s (Leena Jumani) daughter. Kunal keeps refusing that Tara is not his daughter. However, at one point in life, he realizes that Tara is his daughter.

Kunal has started to get drawn closer to Tara. However, he curbs his instincts of showering love on Tara, to avoid getting bound by this new relationship. He will fear deceit in it too.

The coming episode will see Soniya meeting Tara and Vandana at a public place. Soniya will question Tara and try to find out whether Kunal is treating her well or not. Vandana will object to Soniya’s questioning. This will be when Kunal will spot Tara along with Soniya. He will get wild and will yell at Vandana for allowing Tara and Soniya to talk. Kunal will also show Vandana her rightful place.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Ep 86 15th November Written Episode Update

Vaibhav created a ruckus on the road by showing Vandana and Kunal’s video to passersby on the road. Kunal grew angry and held Vaibhav by the collar. He even tried strangulating him but eventually stopped himself.

What will happen next?

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, the show on Star Plus is produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut and written by able writers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa. It has Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe playing the lead. It is about an unusual love story of Kunal and Vandana who differ in their thought process and approach to life.