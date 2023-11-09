Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Kunal gets forced to do the paternity test

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Kunal (Mohit Malik) and Vandana (Sayli Salunkhe) finding themselves in a similar phase of life wherein both of them are undergoing the trauma of being cheated in love and having to go through the divorce formalities with the one who they have loved. With Kunal’s divorce hearing reaching its final stage, he has been in a worrisome mood. We saw how Vandana tried to cheer him up by saying that this too would pass. Kunal also tried to cheer Vandana by presenting her with a smiley ball.

The coming episode will see Kunal going through the trauma of having to sit through the divorce hearing. He will be pained all the more and his family will worry for him. Soniya (Leena Jumani) will fight with Kunal and will tell him that he has to take joint custody of Tara, to which Kunal will object.

At home, Kunal’s sister will force Kunal to take the paternity test and let the truth of Tara’s identity come out in the open. However, Kunal will be petrified by this development and will not be able to take things coming with a calm mind.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Ep 79 8th November Written Episode Update

Vaibhav planted Mrunal back at the Karmarkar house where Mrunal demanded to get her share of the house from her father Vijay.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, the show on Star Plus is produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut and written by able writers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa. It has Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe playing the lead. It is about an unusual love story of Kunal and Vandana who differ in their thought process and approach to life.