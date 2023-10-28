Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Soniya demands Kunal to perform a DNA test

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Kunal (Mohit Malik) being thick-skinned and not accepting to take responsibility for Tara. Meanwhile, Tara receives all the love from Vandana (Sayli Salunkhe). Kunal suggests that his family look for a hostel to put Tara in. However, Vedika tells Kunal not to do so.

Amidst all this, Kunal makes a big decision. Tara who is scared of Kunal, does not want to see him, and hides behind Vandana. Kunal will in the coming episode, ask Vandana to take the kid and come along with him. Kunal will take Vandana and Tara to Soniya’s place and will encounter Soniya there. Kunal will tell Soniya that he does not consider Tara as his daughter, and will ask her to keep the kid. Soniya will demand a DNA test to prove this fact, but Kunal will refuse to do so.

He will forcefully hand over Tara to Soniya and Indraneel and walk away.

Vandana will try to tell Kunal that he is not doing the right thing and it will affect the kid.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Ep 67 27th October Written Episode Update

Vandana was upset seeing Tara’s misery at the Malhotra house. Kunal was hellbent on sending Tara to a hostel which worried Vandana.

What will happen next?

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, the show on Star Plus is produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut and written by able writers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa. It has Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe playing the lead. It is about an unusual love story of Kunal and Vandana who differ in their thought process and approach to life.