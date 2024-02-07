Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Spoiler: Bobby and Mrunal marry

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Vandana (Sayli Salunkhe) falling in love with Kunal (Mohit Malik) and dreaming of having a good life with him. Her restlessness has urged her to let out her feelings of love to Kunal. Vandana has planned a big love confession and has arranged for a sweet surprise for Kunal.

We saw her organizing a romantic date at a particular place where she plans to tell Kunal about her feelings. She has gotten a ring for Kunal and wants to propose Kunal in style. She has tied up the ring in her saree palloo and is waiting for the big occasion.

The coming episode will see Vandana making all arrangements and sending the location pin to Kunal, asking him to come to the place.

However, Vandana’s joy will be shortlived as she will get a call from Kunal asking her to come home quickly. Upon reaching, Vandana will be shocked to see Mrunal and Bobby standing in their bridal attires, with them being married.

Kunal and Vandana will stand shocked at this development.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Ep 166 6th February Written Episode Update

Aatya told the Karmarkar family that she sold her house to fund for Shivam’s London trip.

Will Kunal accuse Vandana for ruining Bobby’s life?

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, the show on Star Plus is produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut and written by able writers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa. It has Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe playing the lead. It is about an unusual love story of Kunal and Vandana who differ in their thought process and approach to life.